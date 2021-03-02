With just four points separating the four teams at the summit of the Ligue 1 table, the French top-flight boasts the tightest title race of Europe's top five leagues.

Lille remain the top 'Dogues' on 59 points, followed closely behind by defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (57), Lyon (56), and Monaco (55).

The battle for the Hexagoal continues on Wednesday with all four aspirants in action in a compressed Matchday 28.

Another win for Monaco and dropped points for Lille and Lyon see the top of the table get even tighter.

Lyon vs. Rennes - 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT

Lyon have lost their last three home games against Rennes in Ligue 1, last losing four consecutive home matches against a single opponent in the top-flight between April 1957-May 1962 against FC Nancy (4).

Rennes have lost their last three games in Ligue 1, their longest such run under Julien Stéphan, who stepped down as the Breton club's coach on Monday.

Rennes have lost only two of their last 13 away games in Ligue 1 (W6 D5), in November against Paris (0-3) and in February against Montpellier (1-2).

Lyon have failed to score only once in their last 23 games in Ligue 1 (50 goals scored), against Metz in January (0-1).

Only PSG have a higher average possession than Rennes (60.7%) and Lyon (55.2%) in Ligue 1 this season.

Lyon’s Léo Dubois and Rennes’ Benjamin Bourigeaud are the two players with the most successful crosses in Ligue 1 this season. Lyon’s full back has found a teammate with 52 of his 164 crosses attempted and Rennes’ midfielder with 46 of his 158 crosses attempted.

Memphis Depay has been involved in three of Lyon’s last five goals against Rennes in Ligue 1 (2 goals, 1 assist). He has been involved in 132 shots in the top-flight this season (63 shots and 69 chances created), only Lionel Messi has more direct shot involvements in the Top 5 European leagues in 2020/21 (144).

Bordeaux vs. Paris Saint-Germain - 3:00pm ET / Noon PT

Paris have won four of their last five Ligue 1 games (1 defeat), keeping a clean sheet on three occasions and scoring two goals or more four times during this period.

Bordeaux have won only one of their 19 Ligue 1 games against PSG under the QSI era (D7 L11), in March 2015 (3-2).

Bordeaux have conceded at least one goal in each of their last nine Ligue 1 home games against PSG (14 goals conceded in total), after keeping a clean sheet in 10 of the previous 11.

Bordeaux have not won any of their last six Ligue 1 games (D1 L5), last going on a longer winless run in a single top-flight season between September-November 2017 (7).

Only PSG (16) and Lille (14) have kept more clean sheets than Bordeaux (12) in Ligue 1 this season. However, Les Girondins have only kept one shutout in their last seven games in the top-flight, that was against Marseille in February (0-0).

PSG have scored an average of 1.4 goals every 90 minutes when Kylian Mbappé, suspended for this match, is not on the field in Ligue 1 this season, against 2.5 goals when he is on the pitch.

Hatem Ben Arfa has completed 3.5 dribbles per match in Ligue 1 this season, only Neymar (5.2) - absent for this match – averages a higher number of successful dribbles per game than the Bordeaux midfielder this season.

Only Ciro Immobile (14) has scored more goals than Paris striker Moise Kean (11) among Italian players in the Top 5 European Leagues this season.

Lille vs. Marseille - 3:00pm ET / Noon PT

Lille have won only two of their last 14 games against Marseille in Ligue 1 (D4 L8).

Lille have lost 13 home games against Marseille in Ligue 1 (W24 D15), the joint most home defeats they have suffered against a specific opponent (tied with Monaco).

Lille have not lost any of their last nine games in Ligue 1 (W7 D2), only Monaco (12) are currently on a longer such run.

Marseille have won only one of their last 10 Ligue 1 games (D5 L4), it was against Nice in February (3-2).

Lille have not won any of their last two home Ligue 1 games (D2) – they last went three consecutive home games without a victory in November-December 2018 (4).

Lille have conceded the opening goal only six times in Ligue 1 this season, less than any other team. No club has scored the first goal more often than LOSC in 2020/21 (19, alongside Paris).

15 of the last 16 goals scored between Marseille and Lille in Ligue 1 have been scored in the second half (8 for Lille, 7 for Marseille). The only exception was Nicolas Pépé’s strike for Lille in January 2019.

There have been 13 red cards distributed in Marseille's Ligue 1 games this season (8 against OM, 5 against their opponents), more than in any other team's matches.

Strasbourg vs. Monaco - 3:00pm ET / Noon PT