With just four points separating the four teams at the summit of the Ligue 1 table, the French top-flight boasts the tightest title race of Europe's top five leagues.
Lille remain the top 'Dogues' on 59 points, followed closely behind by defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (57), Lyon (56), and Monaco (55).
The battle for the Hexagoal continues on Wednesday with all four aspirants in action in a compressed Matchday 28 that you can watch live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and our no-strings, subscription free beIN SPORTS XTRA channel.
Game 🔛— Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) March 1, 2021
Another win for @AS_Monaco_EN and dropped points for Lille and Lyon see the top of the table get even tighter -- how did your team do this weekend? pic.twitter.com/KbHvtxEspD
Lyon vs. Rennes - 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT on beIN SPORTS
- Lyon have lost their last three home games against Rennes in Ligue 1, last losing four consecutive home matches against a single opponent in the top-flight between April 1957-May 1962 against FC Nancy (4).
- Rennes have lost their last three games in Ligue 1, their longest such run under Julien Stéphan, who stepped down as the Breton club's coach on Monday.
- Rennes have lost only two of their last 13 away games in Ligue 1 (W6 D5), in November against Paris (0-3) and in February against Montpellier (1-2).
- Lyon have failed to score only once in their last 23 games in Ligue 1 (50 goals scored), against Metz in January (0-1).
- Only PSG have a higher average possession than Rennes (60.7%) and Lyon (55.2%) in Ligue 1 this season.
- Lyon’s Léo Dubois and Rennes’ Benjamin Bourigeaud are the two players with the most successful crosses in Ligue 1 this season. Lyon’s full back has found a teammate with 52 of his 164 crosses attempted and Rennes’ midfielder with 46 of his 158 crosses attempted.
- Memphis Depay has been involved in three of Lyon’s last five goals against Rennes in Ligue 1 (2 goals, 1 assist). He has been involved in 132 shots in the top-flight this season (63 shots and 69 chances created), only Lionel Messi has more direct shot involvements in the Top 5 European leagues in 2020/21 (144).
Bordeaux vs. Paris Saint-Germain - 3:00pm ET / Noon PT on beIN SPORTS
- Paris have won four of their last five Ligue 1 games (1 defeat), keeping a clean sheet on three occasions and scoring two goals or more four times during this period.
- Bordeaux have won only one of their 19 Ligue 1 games against PSG under the QSI era (D7 L11), in March 2015 (3-2).
- Bordeaux have conceded at least one goal in each of their last nine Ligue 1 home games against PSG (14 goals conceded in total), after keeping a clean sheet in 10 of the previous 11.
- Bordeaux have not won any of their last six Ligue 1 games (D1 L5), last going on a longer winless run in a single top-flight season between September-November 2017 (7).
- Only PSG (16) and Lille (14) have kept more clean sheets than Bordeaux (12) in Ligue 1 this season. However, Les Girondins have only kept one shutout in their last seven games in the top-flight, that was against Marseille in February (0-0).
- PSG have scored an average of 1.4 goals every 90 minutes when Kylian Mbappé, suspended for this match, is not on the field in Ligue 1 this season, against 2.5 goals when he is on the pitch.
- Hatem Ben Arfa has completed 3.5 dribbles per match in Ligue 1 this season, only Neymar (5.2) - absent for this match – averages a higher number of successful dribbles per game than the Bordeaux midfielder this season.
- Only Ciro Immobile (14) has scored more goals than Paris striker Moise Kean (11) among Italian players in the Top 5 European Leagues this season.
Lille vs. Marseille - 3:00pm ET / Noon PT on beIN SPORTS XTRA
- Lille have won only two of their last 14 games against Marseille in Ligue 1 (D4 L8).
- Lille have lost 13 home games against Marseille in Ligue 1 (W24 D15), the joint most home defeats they have suffered against a specific opponent (tied with Monaco).
- Lille have not lost any of their last nine games in Ligue 1 (W7 D2), only Monaco (12) are currently on a longer such run.
- Marseille have won only one of their last 10 Ligue 1 games (D5 L4), it was against Nice in February (3-2).
- Lille have not won any of their last two home Ligue 1 games (D2) – they last went three consecutive home games without a victory in November-December 2018 (4).
- Lille have conceded the opening goal only six times in Ligue 1 this season, less than any other team. No club has scored the first goal more often than LOSC in 2020/21 (19, alongside Paris).
- 15 of the last 16 goals scored between Marseille and Lille in Ligue 1 have been scored in the second half (8 for Lille, 7 for Marseille). The only exception was Nicolas Pépé’s strike for Lille in January 2019.
- There have been 13 red cards distributed in Marseille's Ligue 1 games this season (8 against OM, 5 against their opponents), more than in any other team's matches.
Strasbourg vs. Monaco - 3:00pm ET / Noon PT on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 6
- Strasbourg have lost only one of their last five Ligue 1 meetings with Monaco (W3 D1), but it was the most recent one: 2-3 at Louis-II last September.
- Monaco remain unbeaten in their last 12 Ligue 1 games (W10 D2), the longest current run without defeat in the competition.
- Strasbourg have won only one of their last seven Ligue 1 games (D4 L2), having won their first three played in 2021.
- Monaco have scored two or more goals in each of their last 11 Ligue 1 games for the first time in their top-flight history. Only PSG have enjoyed such a run in L1 in the 21st century (three times).
- Monaco have the highest positive differential in Ligue 1 this season between their number of goals scored and their Expected Goals figure (+8.4 – 28 goals scored for 19.6 xG), while Strasbourg have the worst differential (-4.1 – 13 goals scored for 17.1 xG).
- Wissam Ben Yedder could make his 300th appearance in the Top 5 European Leagues (156 games with Toulouse, 91 with Sevilla and 52 with Monaco). He has scored 132 goals since 2010/11 - only Karim Benzema (173), Antoine Griezmann (149) and Alexandre Lacazette (146) have netted more in the top five European leagues during this period among all French players.
- Strasbourg’s striker Habib Diallo has not been involved in a single goal in any of his last eight Ligue 1 games, his longest drought in the top-flight since his first nine appearances in August – October 2016.