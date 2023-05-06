Lens secure a 2-1 victory over Olympique Marseille to continue their pursuit of the top spot in Ligue 1.

It was Lens captain Seko Fofana (42') unleashed an unstoppable shot to put them 1-0 up in the game.

At minute 60', Loïs Openda appeared at the second post to send the ball to the back of the net and reach 19 goals so far this season.

Finally, Dimitri Payet scored a goal for Olympique Marseille in the 88th minute, while it's worth noting that Alexis Sánchez had a goal denied by VAR in the 8th minute.