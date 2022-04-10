Post-game insights:

Dante is the first Nice’s player to receive three red cards in the same Ligue 1 campaign over the last 30 seasons. The Brazilian defender has been sent off for each of his last three fouls in the top-flight.

Nice’s midfielder Mario Lemina has received the second red card of his career in 186 games among the European Top 5 leagues, after the one received on 7 February 2015 with Marseille against Rennes in the top-flight.

Massadio Haïdara’s red card after 17 minutes has been the earliest red card faced by Lens in a Ligue 1 game since the one received by Loick Landre on 22 November 2014 at Lorient (15th minute).

Cheick Doucouré has scored a goal and delivered an assist in the same Ligue 1 game for the second time of his career, after 30 January 2021 at Montpellier (also 1 goal, 1 assist). Lens’ midfielder has been involved in five of his team’s last 10 goals scored from outside the box in the top-flight (2 goals, 3 assists).

Arnaud Kalimuendo has become the first Lens’ player to score two goals as a substitute in the same Ligue 1 game since Yoann Touzghar on 6 February 2015 at St Etienne (also 2 goals).

Arnaud Kalimuendo is the player born in 2002 or after who have scored the highest number of goals in the European Top 5 leagues (16 goals with Lens in Ligue 1), ahead of Ansu Fati (14 with Barcelona in Liga) and Florian Wirtz (13 with Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga).

Nice have remained goalless in four of their last five Ligue 1 away games, as many as in their first 11 trips in the top-flight this season (3 times in 11 encounters).

Lens have scored three goals with only three shots on target in the same Ligue 1 game for the first time since Opta began to collect this data (2006-07).

Lens have won two of their last three Ligue 1 games in which they have been one man down before half-time (2-1 v Nîmes in April 2021 and 3-0 v Nice tonight), after not winning any of their previous 12 such encounters in the top-flight (D5 L7).

Lens have beaten Nice for the first time in the French Ligue 1 since 19th December 2014, a run of 4 games without a win.

Nice have failed to score in 12 of their 31 games, only Metz (13) have failed to score more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.

A. Kalimuendo-Muinga has scored 9 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Lens player in the French Ligue 1.

