LAURENT BLANC
France, 1989-2000
"[Kylian Mbappé] is just a boy. We are talking about a boy who is only 21 years old, which is very young. He has already achieved a lot, and he can still improve. Everyone agrees that he still needs to develop, even if he is already doing very well. I think that you have two players that have dominated the last decade of football, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately, time passes. But I think Kylian is one of the players capable of replacing them, and he is French, which is good for us."
Laurent Blanc sees Mbappé as the next great player after Messi and Cristiano
