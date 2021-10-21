LAURENT BLANC

France, 1989-2000

"[Kylian Mbappé] is just a boy. We are talking about a boy who is only 21 years old, which is very young. He has already achieved a lot, and he can still improve. Everyone agrees that he still needs to develop, even if he is already doing very well. I think that you have two players that have dominated the last decade of football, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately, time passes. But I think Kylian is one of the players capable of replacing them, and he is French, which is good for us."