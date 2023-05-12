There is no doubt that Kylian Mbappé is doing what it takes to be considered the best soccer player on the planet, and we are here to confirm it to you prior to a match where he can continue making history for several reasons.

The 24-year-old player can boast of being valued up to $164 million, according to Transfermarkt figures, a figure that exceeds by six times the value of the next team he will face, Ajaccio, with a squad valued by Transfermarkt at $25 million.

This is Matchday 35 of Ligue 1, where Paris Saint-Germain will seek to maintain its lead and the eyes of the world will be on Mbappé, who is looking to score against Ajaccio for the third time and make history in the process.

Clearly, Ajaccio is not the team that the French superstar has scored against the most, but at this moment only Kylian Mbappé, with his 24 goals in the French league, has scored two more goals than the team he will face.

This match is a duel between the best offense, led by "Donatello," against the worst, knowing that PSG has scored 57 more goals than Ajaccio.

To continue talking about Kylian Mbappé's scoring ability, there is another impressive fact to mention. The player is just one goal away from reaching 25 goals in France for the fourth time, which would make him only the second player to achieve this feat after World War II after Thadée Cisowski did it in the 1950s.