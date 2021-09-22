Kiki Kouyate equalizes it for Metz against PSG September 22, 2021 21:55 1:08 min Goal by Kiki Kouyate: FC Metz 1-1 PSG Today and tomorrow on beIN SPORTS 🔥 PSG Ligue 1 Metz Kiki Kouyate -Latest Videos 9:28 min Lyon come from behind to beat Troyes 3-1 7:33 min Angers and Marseille draw 0-0 12:35 min PSG win at the last second again 😳 1:56 min Hakimi scores at the 90+5' to save PSG from a draw 0:51 min Shaqiri scores his first goal with Lyon 1:08 min Kiki Kouyate equalizes it for Metz against PSG 9:32 min Ben Yedder's brace lead Monaco to a 3-1 win 11:15 min Montpellier and Bordeaux draw 3-3 8:54 min Galatasaray woes continue as they lose 3-0 1:08 min Hakimi opens the score for PSG