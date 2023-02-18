Kasper Schmeichel saves a point for Nice vs. Reims February 18, 2023 21:57 11:40 min Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved a Reims penalty early in the second half and helped his side earn a point at the Allianz Riviera. Nice and Reims drew 0-0 on matchday 24 of Ligue 1. OGC Nice Reims -Latest Videos 11:40 min Kasper Schmeichel saves a point for Nice 0:40 min Van Dijk senses turning point 1:14 min Guardiola laments missed chances 0:35 min Arsenal 'absolutely bouncing' 0:22 min Jorginho: That's Premier League! 0:39 min Fati backed to be Barca's Rashford 0:33 min Terry leads tributes to Atsu 2:39 min Al Merrikh and Zamalek draw 0-0 15:11 min Mamelodi Sundowns make it look easy 11:29 min Kabylie and Wydad draw 0-0 in the CAF Champions