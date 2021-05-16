Is Ronaldo The Leader PSG Need? - The Locker Room May 16, 2021 16:09 5:21 min The Locker Room panel debates whether the addition of the Portuguese star would revitalize Paris Saint-Germain. PSG Cristiano Ronaldo Ligue 1 The Locker Room -Latest Videos 2:13 min Atleti v Osasuna: Simeone Sticks With Same XI 7:49 min Raja Casablanca Hold Orlando Pirates To Draw 8:22 min Coton Sport Find Winner Over ASC Jaraaf 5:21 min Is Ronaldo The Leader PSG Need? 11:57 min Galatasaray Win Not Enough To Pass Besiktas 12:51 min Fenerbahce Finish Third With Win Over Kayserispor 0:49 min Aziz Scores Game Winner For Fenerbahce 9:30 min Besiktas Beat Goztepe To Seal Super Lig Title 0:37 min Valencia Scores Equalizer For Fenerbahce 3:00 min Ghezzal Penalty Puts Besiktas Ahead Of Goztepe