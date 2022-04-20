It is the 33rd round of the Ligue 1 and today’s starting game was initiated by As Monaco facing OGC Nice in the derby Cote d’Azur. Monaco started off pressing their opponents looking to find a way to open the score, they were trying for most of the first half, and with a lot of chances created they finally ended up taking the advantage only seconds before the ref marked the end of the first 45 minutes.

The next halftime was a slower game, with fewer chances for both teams, but it was a super intense and cardiac game that was disputed in Monaco. The end score of the game was 1-0, courtesy of Golovin, and Monaco take the 3 points of this round.