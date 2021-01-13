Icardi Scores PSG Opener Against Marseille January 13, 2021 21:43 1:00 min Mauro Icardi scores in 39' to give PSG a 1-0 lead over Marseille in Trophee des Champions PSG Soccer Ligue 1 Mauro Icardi Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Marseille -Latest Videos 1:00 min Icardi Scores PSG Opener Against Marseille 2:24 min Zidane: Odegaard Is Beloved And Will Succeed 0:22 min Modric Hints At Madrid Contract Renewal 8:27 min Report: Garcia Agrees To Personal Terms With Barca 0:59 min Dembele Joins Atletico As Lyon Sign Slimani 9:48 min Report: Real Betis Target America's Jorge Sanchez 1:07 min Report: Barcelona Eye Aguero Free Transfer 0:45 min Can The Supercopa Prompt A Barca Recovery? 4:11 min Laporta: I Rejected Ronaldo And Don't Regret It 1:00 min Sports Burst - Pochettino's Fast-Track Trophy