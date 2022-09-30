A weekend with world-class soccer is coming up on beIN SPORTS, and the lineup is something you don't want to miss.
France's Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will face Nice at home with all the stars ready to take action after resounding performances with their national teams. Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé will be headlining the Parisians as they try to keep their strong pace on the French first flight.
On this side of the planet, Sao Paulo and Independiente del Valle will square off at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, Argentina, in the anticipated Copa Sudamericana Final.
Here's all the information you need to watch and find your channels:
English:
PSG vs. Nice LIVE on beIN SPORTS.
Copa Sudamericana Final LIVE on Connect 4.
*As an option, you can also watch Sudamericana Final LIVE in Spanish on beIN SPORTS en Español.
Spanish:
Copa Sudamericana Final LIVE on beIN SPORTS en Español.
PSG vs. Nice LIVE on Connect 8.
*As an option, you can also watch PSG vs. Nice LIVE in English on beIN SPORTS.
WHEN:
|
beIN SPORTS / Connect 8
|
DATE
|
SHOW
|
AIR TIME (EST)
|
Saturday, October 1
|
Ligue 1:
PSG vs. Nice
|
2:55 PM LIVE
|
Connect 4 / beIN SPORTS en Español
|
DATE
|
SHOW
|
AIR TIME (EST)
|
Saturday, October 1
|
Copa Sudamericana FINAL:
Sao Paulo vs. Independiente del Valle
|
3:50 PM LIVE
HOW TO WATCH:
|
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS
|
|
YouTube TV
|
|
Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others
|
SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz
|
|
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, Tubi, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others
|
|
fuboTV, YouTube TV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, Tubi, SportsTV, and Canela TV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.
|
AVAILABLE IN CANADA
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.
|
fuboTV, Fanatiz
|
Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.
|
fuboTV
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex
|
|
fuboTV
For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.