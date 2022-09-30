A weekend with world-class soccer is coming up on beIN SPORTS, and the lineup is something you don't want to miss.

France's Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will face Nice at home with all the stars ready to take action after resounding performances with their national teams. Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé will be headlining the Parisians as they try to keep their strong pace on the French first flight.

On this side of the planet, Sao Paulo and Independiente del Valle will square off at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, Argentina, in the anticipated Copa Sudamericana Final.

Here's all the information you need to watch and find your channels:

English:

PSG vs. Nice LIVE on beIN SPORTS.

Copa Sudamericana Final LIVE on Connect 4.

*As an option, you can also watch Sudamericana Final LIVE in Spanish on beIN SPORTS en Español.

Spanish:

Copa Sudamericana Final LIVE on beIN SPORTS en Español.

PSG vs. Nice LIVE on Connect 8.

*As an option, you can also watch PSG vs. Nice LIVE in English on beIN SPORTS.

WHEN:

beIN SPORTS / Connect 8 DATE SHOW AIR TIME (EST) Saturday, October 1 Ligue 1: PSG vs. Nice 2:55 PM LIVE Connect 4 / beIN SPORTS en Español DATE SHOW AIR TIME (EST) Saturday, October 1 Copa Sudamericana FINAL: Sao Paulo vs. Independiente del Valle 3:50 PM LIVE

HOW TO WATCH:

