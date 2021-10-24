In a true derby fashion, the atmosphere was tense and many goalscoring options were available for both teams, but the deadlock couldn't be broken. Both teams found the net in the first half but those occasions were ruled out via VAR because of offside positions.

For almost half an hour Marseille played with one more man due to a red card to Hakimi, issued for denying a goalscoring opportunity in an unsporting manner.

PSG stays on top of the table, 7 points ahead of RC Lens in the second position; while Marseille is 4th with 18 points.

Marseille 0-0 PSG

