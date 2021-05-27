Nantes Take Upper Hand Against Toulouse May 27, 2021 22:41 9:29 min The Canaries dominated the first leg of the Ligue 1 relegation/promotion playoff but could only manage a 2-1 win. Nantes vs. Toulouse Second leg of the Ligue 1 relegation/promotion playoffSunday @ Noon ET / 9am PT on beIN SPORTS Toulouse Ligue 1 Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Nantes -Latest Videos 9:29 min Nantes Take Upper Hand Against Toulouse 0:53 min Tebas: Infantino Kept ESL Meetings A Secret 1:46 min Nantes Retake The Lead Over Toulouse 0:50 min Blas Gives Nantes Dream Start In Ligue 1 Playoff 0:49 min Rashford Calls Out Racist Abuse After UEL Defeat 2:58 min Moreno Trolls Man Utd After UEL Win 1:50 min Maignan Completes Milan Move From Lille 0:31 min Ramos Says Goodbye To 'The One And Only' Zidane 2:58 min Villarreal Fans Celebrate Historic UEL Win 4:30 min Pochettino Planning 'Great Things' At PSG