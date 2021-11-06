PSG won narrowly against Bordeaux after being 3-0 up, to finish the game 3-2, thanks to a Neymar brace and another goal by Kylian Mbappé.

The Brazilian scored in the first half (26 and 43 minutes), while the Frenchman did it in the 63th minute, in what looked like a comfortable win for Les Parisiens. But Bordeaux tried another unlikely comeback like last week against Reims but fell short, with Ellis (78th minute) and Niang (90+2) scoring for the hosts.

PSG stays up top in the Ligue 1 with 34 points, 10 more than Lens, in the second position, while Bordeaux is 16th with 12 points.

Bordeaux 2-3 PSG