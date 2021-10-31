Stade Brestois managed to get their first win of the Ligue 1 in style, defeating at home Monaco 2-0.

Mounié opened the scoreline after a good set-piece in the 17th minute and later on in the 79th a quick transition found gaps in the backline of Kovac's team to put Honorat in a sublime position and score the second and definitive goal of the game.

The win put Brest in the 18th position, just above the direct relegation zone with 9 points, Monaco is now 10th with 17 points.

Brest 2-0 Mónaco

