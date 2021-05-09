Guirassy's Header Provides Equalizer For Rennes May 9, 2021 22:39 1:04 min Sehrou Guirassy scores to give Rennes an equalizer from the header to make it 1-1 against PSG. PSG Ligue 1 Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Rennes Sehrou Guirassy -Latest Videos 3:39 min Rakitic Restores Sevilla's Lead Over Madrid 1:15 min Asensio Pulls Real Madrid Level Against Sevilla 0:41 min Neymar Scores Penalty To Give PSG Lead Over Rennes 0:49 min Fernando Puts Sevilla In The Driver's Seat 1:56 min Benzema Goal Ruled Out Against Sevilla 13:28 min Celta Move Up The Table With Win Over Villarreal 0:38 min Moreno Scores Penalty To Get Villarreal's Second 1:11 min Solari Strikes To Score Celta's Fourth Goal 1:04 min Mendez Converts Penalty To Score Celta's Third 1:02 min Mina Converts Penalty To Restore Celta's Lead