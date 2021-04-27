OGC Nice striker Amine Gouiri has made a mark in his first full Ligue 1 season, and was asked whether he planned to represent France or Algeria at the senior level in an interview with So Foot.



Twenty-one year old Gouiri has made 54 appearances for France at the youth level.





“I am French, originally from Algeria, my father was born in Algeria, I am proud of my origins like everyone should be proud of theirs. And I am proud to be French. For me, all of that is a luxury. Aside from that, this is my first professional season so I think it is too early to talk about the national team. I leave others to think about it and speak for me.”