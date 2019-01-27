Emiliano Sala's family have reached their $342,000 crowdfunding target in their bid to resume the search for the missing Cardiff City striker.

Guernsey Police on Thursday ceased looking for Sala, who was on board a Piper Malibu aircraft with pilot David Ibbotson when the plane went missing en route to the Welsh capital from Nantes on Monday.

Sala completed a transfer to Cardiff the weekend before and had been back in France bidding farewell to his colleagues at Nantes.

MESSI, MARADONA CALL FOR SALA SEARCH TO CONTINUE

Search and rescue efforts had spanned three days without a trace of the plane before the authorities opted to call a halt to their scanning of the area.

A GoFundMe page was created by non-profit organisation Sport Cover on Friday, with "its sole purpose" being to help continue the search for Sala and Ibbotson.

The pot surpassed the $342,000 mark on Sunday, with a donation of $34,000 from Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe helping it over the line.

Mbappe is not the only high-profile player to donate a substantial sum, as his PSG team-mate Adrien Rabiot contributed $28,500 on Saturday, while Marseille star Dimitri Payet pledged $11,400 later the same day.