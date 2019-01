The search for the private aircraft that carried Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala has been abandoned, with Guernsey Police assessing the chances of survival as being "extremely remote".

3.15pm Update.



Please read the attached statement.



Unless there is a significant development, there will be no further updates pic.twitter.com/jbEIFMB3zi — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 24, 2019