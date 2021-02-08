Lionel Messi looks poised to join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season with Neymar playing an influential role in luring his former teammate to the Parc des Princes, claims France Football.

The Barcelona star appears on the front cover of the French outlet's latest publication wearing a PSG jersey.

Lionel Messi on the cover of France Football in a PSG kit. pic.twitter.com/A1J6HERxIa — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 8, 2021

Messi is out of contract in June and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been heavily linked with PSG and Premier League giants Manchester City.

However, France Football reports that Neymar is working hard to persuade the 33-year-old to reunite with him at the Ligue 1 club.

Before joining PSG for the world-record fee of €222 million (£198m/$263m), the Brazilian formed a formidable partnership with Messi during his time at Barca, where he scored 105 goals in 186 matches and lifted two La Liga titles and the Champions League.

Barcelona will host PSG at the Camp Nou on February 16 for the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.