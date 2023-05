The United States National Team can call up Folarin Balogun after the footballer decided to represent one of the host countries of the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA approved the request from the United States Soccer Federation on Thursday to change his eligibility from England to the USMNT. The 21-year-old player, born in New York, was also eligible to represent Nigeria.

Balogun has attracted attention after a wonderful season in Ligue 1, where he is currently playing on loan with Reims.