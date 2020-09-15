French Football Federation president Nöel Le Graët spoke with BFM Business and addressed Neymar's accusation that he was the target of a racial slur from Alvaro Gozalez during PSG's Sunday defeat to Marseille:

“When a black guy scores a goal, the whole stadium is on its feet. This phenomenon of racism in sport, and in football in particular, does not exist at all or barely exists.”

"It is a match that the entirety of France has anticipation for. It went badly. The behaviour of the players was not exemplary. We deplore that. It is a shame. They were not able to keep their cool, nor give the show that we were expecting."

NEYMAR: REFS IGNORED MY CLAIMS

VILLAS-BOAS: GONZALEZ "IS NOT RACIST"