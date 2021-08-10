Several hundred jubilant Paris Saint-Germain supporters were waiting for the arrival of Lionel Messi at the Bourget airport, near Paris, after the Argentine star reached an agreement with the Parisian club.

"It's been a year we talk about this. Now, it's been a few days we are sure, several photos, media outlets talking about it. Now we just live the moment. Some people are here for several days," said Ted Borval, a 21-year-old PSG fan.

"I think some say (Kylian) Mbappe is going to Real Madrid and that this combination won't last long but in any case now, if the Champion's league doesn't come to Paris, then it would be a curse," said Mario Barrios, one of the fans waiting for Messi's arrival.