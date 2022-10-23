Drama at the end in the draw between Nice and Nantes October 24, 2022 00:32 8:32 min Thanks to a stoppage-time penalty converted by Ivorian Nicolas Pepe, Nice avoided a defeat at the Allianz Riviera and drew 1-1 with Nantes on matchday 12 of Ligue 1. Ligue 1 OGC Nice Nantes -Latest Videos 12:08 min Lille beat Monaco 4-3 in a crazy match 8:32 min Drama at the end between Nice and Nantes 9:36 min Brest win 1-3 on their visit to Clermont 0:59 min Icardi scores his first goal with Galatasaray 11:58 min Icardi scores & assists in Galatasaray's draw 10:24 min Reims beat Auxerre 2-1 at home 11:36 min Toulouse rescue a point against Strasbourg 10:26 min Troyes end Lorient's winning streak in Ligue 1 8:59 min Rennes snatch the win at the death 0:56 min Time for Ronaldo to leave – Neville