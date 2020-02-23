Edinson Cavani reflected on a "special moment" after scoring his 200th goal for Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's Ligue 1 win over Bordeaux.

Cavani - PSG's all-time leading scorer - netted his side's first in a thrilling 4-3 victory, bringing up his personal milestone in the 25th minute at the Parc des Princes.

The Uruguayan forward was linked with a move away in January, while his contract expires with the French club at the end of the season.

PSG held a presentation for Cavani, who has seven goals this season, after the game and the 33-year-old was "a little emotional".

"It's the team-mates who give you the goals," Cavani told Canal+.

"It's a very special moment after a difficult month in January, but I'm here to give my best and try to have a great season with the team.

"But I'm like that, a little emotional. I looked at my family who is there, always behind me, pushing me, giving me love.

"In the end, that's what makes you move on. It gives me a lot of emotion and that's why I'm a little like that.

"We have to push again and I hope to continue to make beautiful things here."

Defender Marquinhos scored a brace for PSG and Kylian Mbappe also found the net, though the hosts had Neymar sent off in additional time.

PSG are 13 points clear of nearest rivals Marseille in the Ligue 1 table.