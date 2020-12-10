Lionel Messi joining forces with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could turn Paris Saint-Germain into a "practically unbeatable team", according to Cafu.

Messi's future at Barcelona remains unclear beyond the current campaign, the Argentina international having attempted to engineer his departure in the previous offseason before eventually announcing he would be staying put for a further year.

Manchester City were strongly linked with a move for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, in a switch that would have reunited Messi with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola in England.

However, Neymar stated after PSG's Champions League win over Manchester United that he wants to play alongside Messi again, adding: "Next year, we have to play together, for sure."

Former Barca forward Neymar was previously rumored to be heading back to Camp Nou, yet he recently declared he was "very happy" in the French capital. The Ligue 1 champions are in talks with both Neymar and team-mate Mbappe over new contracts, too.

Brazil great Cafu believes adding Messi – a player he describes as a "phenomenon" - would make PSG the team to beat.

"It would be phenomenal," Cafu told Stats Perform News courtesy of Nissan. "I wouldn't want to play against them. Playing against Messi, Mbappe and Neymar would not go well.

"It would be a really strong trio. Obviously I don’t know if Messi will be going to PSG, that’s the rumour that’s currently running.

"But if Messi did join Mbappe and Neymar, PSG would cause a lot of problems to a lot of clubs. They would definitely become the team to beat in the world.

"Messi is a phenomenon. Messi playing football is the most beautiful in the world. Along with Neymar's and Mbappe's talent, it would create a practically unbeatable team."

PSG narrowly missed out on winning the Champions League last term, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the final in Lisbon.

Neymar's hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday helped seal top spot in Group H, Thomas Tuchel's squad reaching the knockout stages again – they will be seeded for the last-16 draw.

Cafu hopes compatriot Neymar can go one better this time, and while the PSG frontman has lifted the trophy previously, that 2015 success was as part of a Barca side that had Messi as the focal point.

Asked if Neymar can lift the Champions League silverware this season, former Roma and Milan defender Cafu replied: "We hope so, I hope so too. Especially us Brazilians who know the potential that Neymar has. We also know what Neymar can do for PSG and the Brazilian national team.

"We know he wants to win the Champions League, we know he needs to win a Champions League as the main man.

"PSG's team create the atmosphere where Neymar really feels as one of the most important pieces for PSG if they were to win the Champions League.

"I think PSG will not let this opportunity go, they will try everything so that PSG and Neymar will be together and win the Champions League."