Briand Penalty Brings Bordeaux Level With Nice November 8, 2019 21:57 0:54 min Jimmy Briand converts a penalty in 49' to bring Bordeaux level with OGC Nice at 1-1 in Ligue 1 Soccer Ligue 1 Highlights OGC Nice Ligue 1 Highlights Bordeaux Jimmy Briand -Latest Videos 1:04 min Lees-Melou Heads Nice Into Lead Over Bordeaux 0:31 min Mbappe Out For PSG Match Against Brest 1:00 min Khalili Brings Kasimpasa Level With Fenerbahce 0:58 min Valverde "Not Worried" About Barcelona Future 0:56 min Muriqi Penalty Puts Fenerbahce In Front Of Kasimpa 1:04 min Lodeiro: Suarez "Wants To Come To MLS" 6:23 min Tuchel: "I Want To Start" Cavani Against Brest 5:47 min Rossi: 'We Expect More' 0:35 min VDM Expects Razgatlioglu To Push Him At Yamaha 0:49 min Zidane: Bale, James Not Fit Enough To Play