Thierry Henry is open to signing out-of-favor Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

Speaking ahead of Monaco's Ligue 1 clash with Marseille, Henry indicated that Batshuayi is being considered as a possible January reinforcement.

Henry worked with the 25-year-old during his tenure with the Belgium national team where he acted as Roberto Martinez's assistant coach.

Michy Batshuayi on loan to AS Monaco - 6 month deal - no option to buy - now imminent. (RMC) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 13, 2019

"I know Michy, yes. We've seen each other with the Belgium national team," said Henry.

"We'll see what happens, but he could be an interesting player for us, that's for sure."

Batshuayi has found himself surplus to requirements at Chelsea despite the London club's struggles in the attacking third,

The Belgian forward was sent on loan to Valencia at the beginning of the season, but a disappointing return of just one goal in 15 La Liga games saw his time with Los Che cut short.

In an effort to stave off relegation, Henry has already used the winter transfer window to bolster his squad with the additions of Brazilian center-back Naldo, French defensive midfielder William Vainqueur from Antalyspor, and his former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas.

Monaco sit second from bottom of the Ligue 1 standings having picked up 13 points from 18 games.