Español
Keep beIN
Ligue 1

Cesc Fabregas Completes Move From Chelsea To AS Monaco

Cesc Fabregas has left Chelsea as expected, linking up once again with former Arsenal colleague Thierry Henry at Monaco in Ligue 1.

Reuters

Monaco have agreed a deal with Chelsea to bring Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas to Ligue 1.

 

Fabregas made an emotional farewell from Chelsea last week in the FA Cup and all but confirmed the move afterward.

 

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri encouraged the move, thought there were reports of it being held up by Chelsea's desire to line up a replacement player.

Fabregas joins a Monaco team that is managed by his former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry but stuck in a desperate relegation battle. Monaco currently sit in 18th play with 13 points from 18 matches.

AS Monaco Chelsea Cesc Fabregas
Previous Scouting Report: Barcelona's Newest Signing Jean-C
Read
Scouting Report: Barcelona's Newest Signing Jean-Clair Todibo
Next

Latest Stories