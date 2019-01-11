Cesc Fabregas Completes Move From Chelsea To AS Monaco

Monaco have agreed a deal with Chelsea to bring Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas to Ligue 1.

🖊🇪🇸 AS Monaco are thrilled to announce the arrival of Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea FC on a deal that runs until June 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣. pic.twitter.com/hjy1xfn3mU — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) January 11, 2019

Wow. I’m honoured to announce that I will be starting an exciting journey with this wonderfully historic Club. @as_monaco will be my home for the next 3.5 years and I cannot wait to start this new challenge. #daghemunegu #NowItsTime pic.twitter.com/t2rB4Vqklh — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 11, 2019

Fabregas made an emotional farewell from Chelsea last week in the FA Cup and all but confirmed the move afterward.

500 games in English football, what an achievement.



Thanks for the memories, @cesc4official. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/masXnuEQuc — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 5, 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri encouraged the move, thought there were reports of it being held up by Chelsea's desire to line up a replacement player.

Fabregas joins a Monaco team that is managed by his former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry but stuck in a desperate relegation battle. Monaco currently sit in 18th play with 13 points from 18 matches.