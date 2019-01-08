Fabregas' Monaco Move Delayed

GOAL

Cesc Fabregas has agreed a three-year deal with Monaco, but whether he moves in January or at the end of the season will be decided by Chelsea's ability to find a replacement for him, according to Sky Sports.

The Spaniard left the field against Nottingham Forest looking emotional in what seemed to be a final appearance in English football, but he may yet be needed if the Blues are unable to sign a midfielder this month.

SARRI: FABREGAS NEEDS TO GO

However, that scenario appears unlikely, with Chelsea reportedly close to deals for Cagliari's Nicolo Barella and Zenit St Petersburg's Leandro Paredes.