Jean-Clair Todibo has signed for Nice on loan from Barcelona, with the Ligue 1 club having the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who had been on loan with Portuguese giants Benfica, will return to the French top-flight where he began his professional career with Toulouse.

Having signed for the Catalan club two years ago, Todibo has struggled to break into the first team, with the club electing to send him on loan to Schalke last season.

Todibo is expected to form a center-back partnership with William Saliba, who joined Nice on loan from Arsenal.

🚨#OGCNice and @FCBarcelona have reached an agreement for a loan deal (with an option to buy) for @jctodibo ✍️



Welcome Jean-Clair 🤝🔴⚫️



pic.twitter.com/fk3y0oBri6 — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) February 1, 2021

Barcelona statement

"FC Barcelona and Sport Lisboa e Benfica have reached an agreement to terminate the loan of the player Jean-Clair Todibo, who will now go on loan to OGC Nice until June 30.

"The French club will be taking charge of the player’s licence and holds on option to purchase him for 8.5 million euros, plus 7 million euros in variables."