Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas announced his disapproval at the decision to end the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, France's highest court suspended the relegation of Amiens and Toulouse from Ligue 1 but rejected an appeal that could have seen the season restarted.

The legal case stemmed from the LFP's decision in April to terminate the season with 10 games left to play after the French government declared professional sport could not return before September.

Lyon and the determined Aulas had challenged that move, but now they must face up to the prospect of no European football next season, with their seventh position in the table frozen.

"Together with Paris Saint-Germain," Aulas said, "we won almost sixty per cent of UEFA points for the whole country of France.

"In the last ten years, for France. Is it fair, is it normal that we are not allowed to play to prepare these competitions when we are the ones that won almost sixty per cent of UEFA points for France in the last ten years?

"You know that when we talk about football, my hearts beats. And my heart beats when we talk about France as well. But now, unfortunately, [my hearts] wants to cry a bit."