While promoting his upcoming Netflix documentary, Misunderstood, Nicolas Anelka credited himself as a "pioneer" who paved the way for French stars like Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe to explore the option of playing elsewhere in Europe for huge wages.

In an interview with Le Parisien:

“He is as strong technically as he is mentally. But I came before him to remove obstacles. I was one of the first to head abroad and to have signed in a big transfer (he joined Real Madrid for €35m in 1999). I was also the first to work with my family (as agents), with my brothers, at a time when that was looked down upon in the game. Today, that is basically normal.”

“I was a pioneer and the pioneer, he is taking hits. But I opened the door. A Mbappé, with all his strengths, is also profiting from my experience over 20 years. And he is right to.”