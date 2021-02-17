Amine Gouiri Gets One Back For Nice Against Marseille February 17, 2021 22:09 0:45 min Amine Gouiri gets a goal back for Nice to score and make it now 2-1 to Marseille. Ligue 1 Highlights OGC Nice Ligue 1 Highlights Marseille Amine Gouiri -Latest Videos 9:31 min OM Hold On To Snatch All Three Points Against Nice 0:49 min Malik Sellouki Gets One Back For Nice 1:07 min Khaoui With Brace To Extend Marseille's Lead 0:45 min Gouiri Gets One Back For Nice Against Marseille 1:06 min Saif-Eddine Khaoui Doubles Marseille's Lead 10:15 min Mauritania Keep Clean Sheet Against Mozambique 1:03 min Alvaro Gonzalez Scores To Give Marseille 1-0 Lead 8:41 min Atleti Held by Levante After Stunning Correa Miss 0:54 min Sankhare Doubles Mauritania Lead Over Mozambique 0:44 min Correa Squanders Golden Opportunity to Score