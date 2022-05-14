The tremendous game today in Monaco after Brest visited Monaco at home today.
Brest surprised the locals in the 10th minute with a goal from Duverne.
Only 13 minutes later, they scored a second goal to extend their well-earned lead.
A minute before the second half, Ben Yedder scored a penalty to close the gap.
Yedder equalized the score minutes into the second half.
Only three minutes later he gave them the lead with an amazing hattrick.
Kevin Volland scored the fourth goal in the 70th minute to give them the win and move up to 2nd place.
Post-game insights:
- Monaco had not won a game in Ligue 1 after being two goals down since 20 November 2020 against Paris (3-2). They had not won by at least two goals despite such a deficit in a game since 14 April 2001 against St Etienne (5-3).
- This is only the second time Brest have lost a game in Ligue 1 after leading by two goals. The only previous one was on 5 March 1985 at Marseille (2-3).
- Monaco have won their last nine games in Ligue 1, the longest current run in the top five European leagues and the second-longest winning streak for ASM in the top flight behind February-August 2017 (16).
- Since Philippe Clement was appointed manager at the start of the year, Monaco have made the most touches in the opposition box in Ligue 1 (529, 46 tonight). Only Kylian Mbappé (157) has done more than Wissam Ben Yedder in 2022 (126 - 14 tonight).
- Jean-Kevin Duverne has scored his second goal in Ligue 1 after the one with Brest against St Etienne on 21 November 2020. He is the first SB29 defender to both score and assists in the same game in the top-flight since Brendan Chardonnet against Lyon on 19 February 2021 (1 goal, 1 assist).
- Youcef Belaïli has been involved in at least one goal in three of his last four games in Ligue 1 with Brest (2 goals, 1 assist).