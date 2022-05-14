The tremendous game today in Monaco after Brest visited Monaco at home today.

Brest surprised the locals in the 10th minute with a goal from Duverne.

Only 13 minutes later, they scored a second goal to extend their well-earned lead.

A minute before the second half, Ben Yedder scored a penalty to close the gap.

Yedder equalized the score minutes into the second half.

Only three minutes later he gave them the lead with an amazing hattrick.

Kevin Volland scored the fourth goal in the 70th minute to give them the win and move up to 2nd place.

Post-game insights: