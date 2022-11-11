Lyon played against Nice today.
Nice took the lead in the 38th minute after Nicolas Pepe scored the penalty.
Nicolas Pepe repeats the penalty and scores it
0-1 ⚽
Lyon 🆚 Nice LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS
The first half ended 0-1.
Lacazette equalized in the 1-1 after scoring a 90th minute equalizer.
LACAZETTE EQUALIZES THE GAME! What a ROCKET!
1-1 ⚽
Lyon 🆚 Nice
The game ended 1-1.