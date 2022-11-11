Lyon played against Nice today.

Nice took the lead in the 38th minute after Nicolas Pepe scored the penalty.

Nicolas Pepe repeats the penalty and scores it ✅🎯



0-1 ⚽



The first half ended 0-1.

Lacazette equalized in the 1-1 after scoring a 90th minute equalizer.

The game ended 1-1.