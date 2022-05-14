An amazing match from the Parisians who scored 4 past Montpellier today with two goals from Lionel Messi with assists from Kylian Mbappe; one goal for Mbappe; and one for Angel Di Maria.

Lionel Messi opened the score in the 6th minute after a great pass from Mbappe.

He also converted the second one into a goal with another assist from the Frenchman.

Angel Di Maria scored the third one in the 26th minute.

Kylian Mbappe converted the penalty to score the fourth goal for PSG.

Post-game insights: