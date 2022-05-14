An amazing match from the Parisians who scored 4 past Montpellier today with two goals from Lionel Messi with assists from Kylian Mbappe; one goal for Mbappe; and one for Angel Di Maria.
Lionel Messi opened the score in the 6th minute after a great pass from Mbappe.
He also converted the second one into a goal with another assist from the Frenchman.
Angel Di Maria scored the third one in the 26th minute.
Kylian Mbappe converted the penalty to score the fourth goal for PSG.
Post-game insights:
- Montpellier have taken just 12 points in Ligue 1 in 2022 (W3 D3 L12), only Bordeaux (11) do worse over the period. Moreover, no team has lost more often than MHSC in L1 since the start of the calendar year.
- Montpellier have lost 18 of their 37 Ligue 1 2021/22 games (W12 D7), they have only done worse once at this stage in the 21st century: in 2003/04 (22 defeats - 20th at the end of the season). This is their largest defeat in the top-flight since January 2021 against... Paris (0-4).
- Paris have won three away games by a margin of at least four goals in Ligue 1 2021/22 (5-1 at Lille, 6-1 at Clermont and so 4-0 at Montpellier), their highest total equaled in a single season (along with 2012/13 and 2016/17).
- Paris have won 10 of their 11 Ligue 1 away games this season against sides ranked 10th and above currently (D1), while they have not won any of their nine away games against the current top 9 (D4 L4).
- Paris have scored at least three goals in four consecutive away games in Ligue 1 for only the second time in their history, after August-September 2018 (also 4).
- Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Paris, six of which came off an assist from Kylian Mbappé. This is his first league brace with Paris and his first in the Top 5 European since May 2021, with Barcelona against Valencia.
- Paris striker Kylian Mbappé is involved in 57 goals in all competitions in 2021/22 (36 goals, 21 assists), his highest tally in a single season at the club level in his career. Only Karim Benzema is doing better this season in all comps in the Top 5 European (59).
- Paris striker Kylian Mbappé is involved in 14 goals against Montpellier in Ligue 1 (9 goals, 5 assists), more than against any other opponent in the top flight.
- Since his first game for Paris on 8 September 2017, Kylian Mbappé has been involved in 245 goals in all competitions (168 goals, 77 assists), at least 98 more than any other player at the club over the period (Neymar at 147).