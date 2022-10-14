Lille visited Strasbourg today in a great Ligue 1 game.

Lille were awarded a penalty before halftime and Jonathan David scored it to give the visitors the lead.

The first half ended 0-1.

Jonathan David scored again in the 76th minute with an assist from Tim Weah.



Remy Cabella made it 0-3 in the 80th minute and Tim Weah got his second assist.

The game ended 0-3.