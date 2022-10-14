Lille visited Strasbourg today in a great Ligue 1 game.
Lille were awarded a penalty before halftime and Jonathan David scored it to give the visitors the lead.
The first half ended 0-1.
Jonathan David scored again in the 76th minute with an assist from Tim Weah.
🇨🇦 JONATHAN DAVID SCORES A BRACE! 🔥— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 14, 2022
0-2
📺 @RCSA 🆚 @LOSC_EN LIVE NOW on beIN SPORTS#Ligue1 #RCSALOSC pic.twitter.com/iCG3c1Esat
Remy Cabella made it 0-3 in the 80th minute and Tim Weah got his second assist.
The game ended 0-3.