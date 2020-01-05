Toulouse Sack Kombouare After Coupe de France Exit and 10 Straight Defeats

Toulouse have confirmed the sacking of head coach Antoine Kombouare after the Ligue 1 club were dumped out of the Coupe de France by fourth-tier side Saint-Pryve Saint-Hilaire.

Kombouare's men crashed out in the competition's round of 64 on Saturday with Carnejy Antoine scoring in the sixth minute of added time to secure a 1-0 victory for the Championnat National 2 outfit.

It was a 10th defeat in a row for Toulouse in all competitions, the club having slipped to the bottom of the Ligue 1 table after winning two of Kombouare's first three games in charge.

Kombouare was only three months into his contract at Toulouse, which was due to run until 2021, with the ex-PSG coach having now left three clubs since November 2018.

The 56-year-old had short spells with Guingamp and Dijon before failing again with Toulouse, who have put Denis Zanko in temporary charge ahead of Saturday's home league game with Brest.