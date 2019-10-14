Español
Kombouare Appointed Toulouse Coach

Antoine Kombouare replaces Alain Casanova as head coach of Toulouse in Ligue 1

AFP

 

Ligue 1 side Toulouse have announced former Paris Saint-Germain boss Antoine Kombouare as their new head coach.

Kombouare, who led PSG between 2009 and 2011, replaces Alain Casanova after his contract was ended by mutual agreement last week.

 

The 55-year-old was appointed Dijon coach in January but parted ways with the club at the end of the campaign.

He has signed a deal until June 2021 with Toulouse, who are 18th in Ligue 1 after picking up just nine points from their opening nine games. His first match in charge will be at home to Lille on Saturday.

