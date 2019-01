GOAL

Adrien Rabiot has returned to first-team training with Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to stay until the end of his contract this summer, according to La Parisen.

PSG were hoping to cash-in on Rabiot this month, with the midfielder refusing to sign a new deal with the French champions.

However, with no deal imminent, Rabiot is now set to run his contract down and leave on a free this summer.