GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a summer bid for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The French giants are in the market for a new goalkeeper as Alphonse Areola is set to join Real Madrid on a permanent deal.

Le10 Sport says sporting director Leonardo is a big admirer of the AC Milan goalkeeper and wants to bring him to France. An offer of around €25 million (£23m/$27m) may be enough to convince the Rossoneri to let him go.