GOAL

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has made Borussia Dortmund defensive midfielder Julian Weigl his priority target in the January transfer window, according to Le Parisien.

The 23-year-old has barely figured for the Bundesliga champions this season, making just four top fight appearances.

REPORT: PSG PONDERING MOVE FOR ALDERWEIRELD

Dortmund are unwilling to consider offers for the German, but the Paris club have a €30 million (£26m/$34m) budget to play with and could make a bid in January.