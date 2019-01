GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain are pressing to sign Julian Weigl from Borussia Dortmund in January, Sky Sport in Germany.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to strengthen his midfield and hopes to reunite with one of the promising stars of his last club.

Dortmund insist they will not let the 23-year-old leave in the middle of the season, but PSG will keep trying to negotiate with the Bundesliga outfit, while the player himself is open to a switch.