Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, according to the BBC.

However, the Reds have no interest in selling the Brazilian or any of their big-name players this summer.

It is expected to be a relatively quiet summer for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who will focus on keeping what he has and only make one or two key additions.

