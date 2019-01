GOAL

Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the clubs making offers to Toulouse centre-back J​ean-Clair Todibo, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Todibo, who turned 19 on Sunday, is set to depart the Ligue 1 side with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus are also looking to sign the France U-20 international.