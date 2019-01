GOAL

Monaco have reached an agreement to sign defender Naldo from Schalke through the summer, according to Sky Sports.

Naldo is said to be undergoing a medical with the club, who are currently facing the threat of relegation from Ligue 1.

The defender's contract is set to expire in 2020, but he will spend the next six months on loan under Thierry Henry.

