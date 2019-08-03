Thiago Silva played down any suggestions Paris Saint-Germain were looking for revenge when they face Rennes in the Trophee des Champions.

The Ligue 1 champions face Rennes in China on Saturday, aiming to win the trophy for the seventh consecutive time.

Rennes upset PSG in the Coupe de France final to earn their spot, but Silva said the idea of revenge was not something Thomas Tuchel's men were considering.

"No. Of course it will be important to win this match and start the season with a trophy," the defender told the club's website.

"Rennes are a very good side, physically, technically and mentally. They showed that at the Stade de France. On Saturday they will be ready.

"They are an intelligent team. We want to be ready for this match and the season. There's a title at stake and it's very important for us and for the club."

PSG have added the likes of Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye to their squad in the close season.

Silva, who helped Brazil win the Copa America ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, hopes PSG's signings can have an instant impact.

"I hope they will settle in quickly," he said.

"First of all, we will sit down and have a chat about everything, and then we'll listen to them sing for their initiation. That will help them feel a little more comfortable with the squad.

"It's important. I sang very badly when I arrived at the club, but the most important thing is to feel part of the squad, to feel comfortable."