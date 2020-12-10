Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille will contest the Trophee des Champions in Lens on January 13, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has confirmed.

It will be the first time since 2008 that the match has been held in France, with previous editions having been hosted in North America, Asia and Africa.

An LFP statement read: "The 2020-21 edition of the Trophee des Champions will pit Paris Saint-Germain against Marseille on January 13, 2021.

"Due to health reasons, the match cannot be organized abroad this season. After a consultation, the board of directors decided to organize this edition at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens."

PSG have won the trophy in each of the past seven seasons, though the last team to beat them in the fixture was Marseille in 2010 – OM winning 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in Tunis.

The Trophee des Champions is traditionally contested by the Ligue 1 champion and the winner of the Coupe de France, but with PSG claiming both titles last season, top-flight runners-up Marseille will be their opponents.

The LFP board of directors also confirmed the next transfer window for French clubs will run from January 2 until February 1.