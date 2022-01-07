Montpellier-Troyes round 20 match postponed

Another match has been postponed in Ligue 1 as they confirmed Montpellier Hérault SC and ESTAC Troyes has been postponed to a later date.
After the opinion of the national COVID FFF commission concerning the number of players from Troyes tested positive decided to postpone the Montpellier Hérault SC - ESTAC Troyes match, initially scheduled for Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 3 p.m.
However, you won't miss Ligue 1's action as you may watch and enjoy Clermont-Reims clash.
🚨 La rencontre de la 20e journée de @Ligue1UberEats entre le @MontpellierHSC et l'@estac_officiel est reportée à une date ultérieure.#MHSCESTAChttps://t.co/iiMuRDfzja— Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) January 7, 2022