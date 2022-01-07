Montpellier-Troyes round 20 match postponed

Another match has been postponed in Ligue 1 as they confirmed Montpellier Hérault SC and ESTAC Troyes has been postponed to a later date.

After the opinion of the national COVID FFF commission concerning the number of players from Troyes tested positive decided to postpone the Montpellier Hérault SC - ESTAC Troyes match, initially scheduled for Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 3 p.m.

However, you won't miss Ligue 1's action as you may watch and enjoy Clermont-Reims clash.